DaBaby “Ghetto Girls,” Jim Jones & Hitmaka ft. Jeremih “If You Want Me To Stay” & More | Daily Visuals 8.29.23

For a minute there it seemed like DaBaby was going to be reigning in the rap game for years to come, but then he went on a homophobic rant one night and his stock dropped like it was crypto currency. After apologizing and trying to make amends with the LGTBQ community, he’s been doing what he can to get back on top of the game and today he continues to mush on with his journey.

Dropping off some new visuals to “Ghetto Girls,” DaBaby keeps on showing his comedic side in his videos and gets big permed up while showcasing how shorties on the block throw hands over their mans and violate automobiles of their perceived ops. Hell hath no fury, right?

Back in New York, Jim Jones and Hitmaka take to the subways of the Big Apple to have the youngn’s bust out their best moves and breakdance as best they can for their Jeremih assisted clip to “If You Want Me To Stay.” Jones tried his best to keep up, but the man couldn’t keep up with the younger generation. Least he won his battle with Pusha T, right?!

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Ty Da Dale & V Don, StillFamous, and more.

DABABY – “GHETTO GIRLS”

JIM JONES & HITMAKA FT. JEREMIH – “IF YOU WANT ME TO STAY”

TY DA DALE & V DON – “ALL BLACKS”

STILLFAMOUS – “LETTER TO YOUNG DOLPH”

POCAHONTAS – “WINNING SEASON”

FAM ROSS – “STIX & STONES”

KHEMIST MAYFIELD – “MEXICO”

COUSIN STIZZ – “ROLLIE”