Exclusive: Curren$y Speaks On Reconnecting With Lil Wayne On The Stoned Immaculate[VIDEO]

Curren$y recently stopped by the Hip-Hop Wired headquarters to talk about his brand new album, The Stoned Immaculate. While speaking on the album, he revealed the details of what went into the collaboration with Lil Wayne that ended up on the album. One of the founding members of Young Money, Curren$y explains that the two were never on terrible terms, and says there is much more work to come from the two.

