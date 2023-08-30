J Balvin Spotted Balling In Unreleased Pair Of His Air Jordan 3 Collaboration

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Last year’s collaboration between J Balvin and Jordan Brand on the Air Jordan 2 pretty much bricked as pairs struggled to move off of digital shelves for weeks. But don’t expect the upcoming Air Jordan 3 “Medellin Sunset” to experience the same fate as hype has been gradually building around this particular release.

Tuesday (Aug. 29), things got more interesting in the sneaker world as J Balvin was caught playing a game of basketball in a pair of his unreleased black version of his Air Jordan 3s (blasphemy!) in New York City. Dubbed the “Rio’s,” the sneakers featured a black leather base with the classic elephant print overlays on the toes and heels. Making the pair really pop was the solar flare and total crimson abyss on the back midsoles and fading into the heel tab of the kicks.

These joints go hella hard, b, but we feel like the “Medellin Sunset” joints are a superior colorway.

While the original release date for the Air Jordan 3 x J Balvin “Medellin Sunset” was supposed to drop Sept. 2, it’s been pushed back to Sept. 23 (it may get pushed back again). As for the black Air Jordan 3 x J Balvin “Rio” colorway, word is they’ll probably touch down in the summer of 2024.

Check out pics of the Air Jordan 3 “Medellin Sunset” below, and let us know if you’ll be trying to cop either colorway in the comments section below.