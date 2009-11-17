Jay-Z, Will & Jada Added To Lineup of Broadway Producers

Fela!, Broadway’s latest musical production made headlines after being endorsed by ?uestLove of the Roots. As previously reported, ?uest signed on to be an associate producer for the play and was looking for other industry insiders to join the production realm.

Now his requests have officially been answered in the form of a husband and wife duo and the number one MC in the game. Jay-Z, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith are officially associate producers for Fela!, the story of Nigerian musician Fela Kunti which opens November 23.

?uestLove is especially passionate about the play and expressed that in a blog entry saying,

“It’s uncut. It’s true to the vision. It’s amazing! There is no option. I expect death to be the only reason why you did NOT see this production”

The play is described as “the most original production” on Broadway and tells the story of the musician’s contributions musically and politically. Kunti was a human-rights activist and strived to impact his country before his death in 1997 of HIV complications..

While Jay’s sharpening up his producer chops, he’s also added a new duo to his exclusive Roc Nation team. Jay is broadening his horizons this time and bringing talent from over the pond in the form of British rock band, The Ting Tings.

The Ting Tings have officially been signed to his emblem and will undoubtedly crank out more hits like their number one singles “That’s Not My Name” and “Shut Up and Let Me Go.”

Expect more information on them in the future.