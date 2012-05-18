Exclusive: Curren$y Compares Making A Major Label Album To An Indie [VIDEO]

| 05.18.12
Curren$y stopped by the Hip-Hop Wired headquarters to talk about his new album, The Stoned Immaculate, which hits stores June 5th. He says that going from making mixtapes to making an album is like “putting on playoff Jordans,” as well as what it took to make “Fast Cars, Faster Women.” 

