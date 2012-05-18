Exclusive: Curren$y Compares Making A Major Label Album To An Indie [VIDEO]

Curren$y stopped by the Hip-Hop Wired headquarters to talk about his new album, The Stoned Immaculate, which hits stores June 5th. He says that going from making mixtapes to making an album is like “putting on playoff Jordans,” as well as what it took to make “Fast Cars, Faster Women.”

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• 10 Photos Of Celebs Looking Awkward Next To Jay-Z [PHOTOS]

• Mercy: 10 Hip-Hop Artists Who Chose To Die Another Day

• 5 Reasons Why Blue Ivy Carter Will Have A Better Rap Career Than Lil B

• 10 Dope Rap Acts Who Could Not Top Their Freshman Albums

• Bangin Candy: Rico Love’s Division 1 Recording Artist, Rabbit

• Mexico’s Deadly Drug War: A Look At The Violent 5-Year Conflict

• The Awkward Moments Between Jay-Z And Freeway At The Made In America Press Conference [PHOTOS]

• 7 Female Rap Beefs (That Didn’t Involve Lil Kim)