Vintage: The Notorious B.I.G. & Jay-Z Perform “Get Money” [VIDEO]

FUSE unearthed this vintage footage of The Notorious B.I.G. and a very young Jay-Z performing the classic cut “Got Money.” Jigga playing Big’s hypeman while the two perform the Junior M.A.F.I.A. classic for the birthday party of rap pioneer Ralph McDaniels. Check the footage below.

