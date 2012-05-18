Behind The Scenes of DJ Khaled’ “Take It To The Head” [VIDEO]

DJ Khaled and MTV go behind the scenes of the Kiss The Ring single, “Take It To The Head” with Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown and Rick Ross. Collin Tilley is directing this one so you can imagine some pretty stunning visuals. Check it out after the jump.

Get More: Music News

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• 10 Photos Of Celebs Looking Awkward Next To Jay-Z [PHOTOS]

• Mercy: 10 Hip-Hop Artists Who Chose To Die Another Day

• 5 Reasons Why Blue Ivy Carter Will Have A Better Rap Career Than Lil B

• 10 Dope Rap Acts Who Could Not Top Their Freshman Albums

• Bangin Candy: Rico Love’s Division 1 Recording Artist, Rabbit

• Mexico’s Deadly Drug War: A Look At The Violent 5-Year Conflict

• The Awkward Moments Between Jay-Z And Freeway At The Made In America Press Conference [PHOTOS]

• 7 Female Rap Beefs (That Didn’t Involve Lil Kim)