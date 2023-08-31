John McEnroe’s Nike “Mac Attack” Getting Proper Travis Scott Treatment

Earlier this summer Nike re-released the OG John McEnroe Nike “Mac Attack” sneakers which sold out immediately. Now they’re readying to drop an exclusive variation of the sneaker featuring the now iconic (to some) Travis Scott reverse swoosh.

Sneakernews is reporting that the classic sneaker will be retro’d again but this time emblazoned with the Travis Scott emblem on since the rapper did help hype the original re-release not too long ago. While many assumed the re-release would be featuring the Cactus Jack stamp of approval, they actually were the same exact silhouette that dropped in the early 90’s. Now fans will be getting what they expected the first time around and get the kicks that we saw when Travis Scott helped promote the return of the Mac Attacks.

Sneakernews reports:

Paying homage to what came before, the Travis Scott x Nike Mac Attack boasts an intentional resemblance to the silhouette’s original colorway. Much like its predecessor, the collaboration is dressed almost entirely in a light grey, with black applied not only to the mesh insert along the toe but also the leathers that wrap the collar, Swoosh, and lower heel. The “Cactus Jack” logo embroidered onto the shoe’s spine is threaded in the same neutral, while the woven label and “NIKE” further echo the look of the OG.

If the first drop sold out, y’all know these Travis Scott editions are going to be a hot commodity out on these streets.

The kicks are supposed to see a December 2nd release though Nike is notorious for pushing back release dates on hype sneakers. Check out the Travis Scott Mack Attack’s below and let us know if you’ll be checking for these when they drop in the comments section below.