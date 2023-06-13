Travis Scott Teams With John McEnroe In Latest Nike “Mack Attack” Spot

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The Travis Scott x Nike marriage is arguably the most revered partnership in the sneaker game these days, and with word that Travis Scott will be getting his own Nike line instead of remixing classic silhouettes, Nike added more fuel to that fire with a new spot starring the “Highest In The Room” artist.

In a new commercial spot dubbed the “Mack Attack” (no relation to McDonalds), the rapper squares up on the tennis court against legendary tennis player, John McEnroe in a pair of what could be the rumored Air Jordan 1 x Travis Scott “Golfs” that might actually be “Tennis” as the Nike “Mack Attack” was John McEnroe’s line back in ’84.

With the “Mack Attack” set for a June 23 release, you have to wonder if the “Mack Attack” will become instant grails or simply bricks like the Travis Scott x Nike Air Trainer 1 SP. Does John McEnroe listen to the BUTTERFLY EFFECT artist? Will Nike ever retro the classic Andre Agassi silhouettes? We need answers!

Check out pics of the Nike “Mack Attack” and the next rumored Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 below. Let us know your thoughts on the “OUT WEST” rapper partnering with John McEnroe for the “Mack Attack” campaign in the comments section below.