Jack Harlow “Denver,” Coi Leray “Isabel Marant” & More | Daily Visuals 8.31.23

With the Denver Nuggets shocking the world and winning the 2023 NBA title seemingly out of left field, Jack Harlow couldn’t have picked a better time to drop a cut paying homage to the “Beer Capital of the United States.”

Returning to his Jackman album to drop some new visuals to “Denver,” the White Men Can’t Jump actor heads to mile high city to take in the night life which really doesn’t look like it’s up to par with the likes of LA, Atlanta or New York City. Low-key made it look boring out there. At least he chopped it up with Jamal Murray while out there.

Coi Leray meanwhile keeps on doing her thing and in her latest clip to “Isabel Marant” she drapes herself in glitter to shine under the moonlight before turning up with a club filled with her fans. She knows how to give em what they want.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from The Mexican OT featuring Sploosh God, Albee Al, and more.

