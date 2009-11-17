50 Cent Embarks On New Film Ventures

50 Cent is taking his acting endeavors to new heights and continuing to introduce the world to Curtis Jackson the actor.

If you haven’t seen enough of Curtis on the big screen prepare for a big change as he embarks on a new film distribution deal that will undoubtedly amp up his pockets and his ranking as a serious thespian.

According to Variety, The deal will partner his Cheetah Vision Films Company with Emmet/Furla Films and Action Jackson Production Company to produce and co-finance three to five pictures a year.

He is also preparing to comprise another acting role in a new film titled “The Gun.” “The Gun” features him alongside Val Kilmer as two friends who find themselves caught up in illegal gun dealing. The movie will shoot in Grand Rapids, Michigan later this year.

Through his new deal with the companies, Fif is also getting the chance to write scripts. “The Gun” is one of the first of three films he’s lending his pen to. According to him, script writing differs from song writing in that it allows him to create more in-depth characters. He expressed those sentiments to Variety saying,

“When you write a song, you need to say it in three minutes or it is overkill, but I like creating stories and going in depth with characters,”



The next film 50 will appear in is “Jekyll and Hyde” alongside Forrest Whitaker.