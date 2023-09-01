Subscribe
Grandmaster Flash Spins At Keith Haring Art Exhibit

This is Hip-Hop at 50.

Published on September 1, 2023

2023 Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage - Grandmaster Flash & Friends "Birth Of A Culture: The 4 Elements Block Party"

Source: Richard Bord / Getty

One of the culture’s most significant pioneers is proving he still has it. Grandmaster Flash recently showcased his skills at a Keith Haring art exhibit.

As spotted on Rock The Bells Bronx, New York native brought his signature magic to a recent event in honor of the late creative. On Saturday, August 26 an event was hosted for the opening of Keith Haring: Art Is For Everybody installation at The Broad Museum on Grand Avenue Downtown in Los Angeles. The evening was kicked off by a tribute to producer J Dilla Monalisa and Wyldeflower; later on Dilla’s brother Illa J also made an appearance. Also in attendance were DJ Battlecat, Chris “The Glove” Taylor, producer Rhythm D, and former Ruthless Records artist Steffon.

Related Stories

Ending the night was Grandmaster Flash with a captivating set honoring the artist. His set included a medley of genres that were a nod to Haring’s signature pop art meets New York City graffiti approach. Additionally, Flash made sure to play to the local crowd by incorporating several West Coast classics into his routine. “So much music, so little time,” he kept saying as he would go from Disco, Funk and back into Hip-Hop.

You can see some of Grandmaster Flash’s set at the Keith Haring exhibit below.

 

