Rod Wave “Come See Me,” Queen Naija ft. YoungBoy Never Broke Again “No Fake Love” & More | Daily Visuals 9.1.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been more than a year since Rod Wave dropped his last LP, Beautiful Mind and while fans await his fifth studio album, the vocalist from the Sunshine State comes through with some new work to give his fans something to chew on until he serves up the main course.

Droppingn off some new visuals to his latest cut “Come See Me,” Rod finds himself in a condo all by his lonesome as he pours out his soul about how his latest relationship got him in knots about how to proceed with his life. Happens to the best of us, homie. Well, maybe not Future.

Elsewhere the impossible almost happened as Queen Naija linked up with YoungBoy Never Broke Again for her latest clip to “No Fake Love” in which she turned up with her homegirls out on the open seas, and just when it seemed like YNBA was going to join her, she ended up going to his compound to shoot his portion of the video. That man never leaves his crib. Son should be called YoungBoy Never Leaving Home Again or something. Not hatin,’ just sayin.’

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Blakkboyz, JID and Lil Yachty, Icewear Vezzo, and more.

ROD WAVE – “COME SEE ME”

QUEEN NAIJA & YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN – “NO FAKE LOVE”

BLAKKBOYZ, JID & LIL YACHTY – “VAN GOGH”

ICEWEAR VEZZO – “SNOWMAN”

REAL BOSTON RICHEY – “BLACK TRUCK”

EARTHGANG – “DIE TODAY”

MAXO KREAM FT. KEY GLOCK – “BONECRUSHER”

FINESSE2TYMES – “CAN’T GO TO JAIL”