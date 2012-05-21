Rihanna Performs With The Throne (Jay-Z & Kanye West) In London [VIDEO]

Besides posing for a lot of photos, Rihanna always seems to get special treatment. The European leg of the Watch The Throne tour is underway and during its stop in London, the Bajan singer joined Kanye West and Jay-Z on stage to perform “All of the Lights” and “Run This Town.”

Rih Rih’s appearance marked the first time a guest shared the stage with Hova and Yeezy on this particular tour. More footage to come but in the meantime watch Kanye and Rihanna perform “All of the Lights” below and on the next page.

Photo: YouTube

