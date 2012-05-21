CLOSE
DJ Khaled ft. Chris Brown, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj and Rick Ross – “Take It To The Head” [VIDEO]

The official video for DJ Khaled’s Kiss The Ring single, “Take It To The Head,” his the airwaves yesterday. Featuring Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Chris Brown and Rick Ross; “Take It To The Head,” is a Colin Tilley-directed video, so you know the visuals are pretty trippy. Get a gander after the click. 

