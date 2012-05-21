CLOSE
Kreayshawn ft. 2 Chainz – “Breakfast (Syrup)” [VIDEO]

Posting this strictly for archival purposes; here is Kreayshawn’s video for “Breakfast (Syrup),” featuring 2 Chainz. The Bay Area rapper’s debut, Somethin ‘Bout Kreay, will be out August 14th, but available digitally early on May 22.

Question, can Kreayshawn be considered a form of Caucasian coonery?

