Future Says His Beef With Drake Is Done [VIDEO]

As Future rose to prominence last year, his “Tony Montana” record was one of the songs that helped him climb in popularity. When Drake hopped on the remix for the song became even more popular and helped land Future his record deal with Epic. However, the two had a much publicized falling out when Drake failed to show up to the shoot for the video. According to MTV, the two seem to have patched things up. Check the video below.

Get More: Music News

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Drake Tour & Afterparty Pics With French Montana, Meek Mill, 2 Chainz & More [PHOTOS]

• 10 Rappers In The 40 & Over Club That Still Got The Glow

• Bout to Blow: 7 Hip-Hop Labels Accused Of Being Fronts For Illegal Drug Operations

• Jay-Z, Kanye West (& Kim Kardashian) Kick Off European Leg Of Watch The Throne Tour [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

• 6 Rappers Who Lied About Retiring From The Game

• Mercy: 10 Hip-Hop Artists Who Chose To Die Another Day

• 10 Dope Rap Acts Who Could Not Top Their Freshman Albums

• The Awkward Moments Between Jay-Z And Freeway At The Made In America Press Conference [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: MTV