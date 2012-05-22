Rick Ross & Diddy – “Stay Schemin” (Live In Cannes, France) [VIDEO]

Rick Ross and Diddy hit the stage at Club Gotha in Cannes, France to perform Rozay’s street single “Stay Schemin’.” Guess Ross couldn’t resist visiting Europe again after recently completing his Rich Forever tour. God Forgives, I Don’t will be available July 31st.

Photo: Billboard