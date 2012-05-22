Drake Reschedules Club Paradise Tour Dates Over Family Issues

As Drake’s Club Paradise tour continues to make its rounds, the rapper paused the run to handle family issues. The Young Money MC pulled out of his North Carolina and Virginia shows to tend to his ailing grandmother, reports All Hip Hop.

Drizzy called the incident an “unforeseen personal family matter,” and promised fans that he would reschedule. He also took to Twitter to smooth things over. “Headed home at 6am to be with the family…to all the Raleigh and VA fans I will see you soon,” he wrote. “My apologies.”

The tour is expected to roll into Washington D.C. this Friday (May 25), followed by Pittsburgh one day later. As for Raleigh, N.C., fans will have to wait until June 20 to get see Drake, 2 Chainz, Meek Mill, Waka Flocka Flame, French Montana and J. Cole.

Since launching the nationwide trek this month, the tour has only run into a couple of hang-ups. The most recent problem occurred earlier today, when 2 Chainz was arrested at LaGaurdia Airport.

—

Photo: VEVO