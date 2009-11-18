Gucci Mane Thanks Fans From Jail As He Serves 1-Year Jail Stint

As previously reported, Gucci Mane was arrested last week for violating his parole. Well the troubled Atlanta MC has released a statement regarding him spending the next year in Georgia’s Fulton County jail. He says,

“I have accepted full responsibility for my actions and I am ready to deal with what is in front of me right now. Thankfully, my label is still moving forward with my album release so I will have plenty to look forward to when I get out. I am remaining positive and want my fans to know that I am grateful for their loyalty and continued support. I will get through this.”

Gucci could have faced a maximum two year sentence but managed to convince the court otherwise. His lawyer Dwight Thomas added,

“In court, Mr. Davis was extremely articulate and he was remorseful for his conduct. He was able to convince the courts that he was not deserving of the two year prison sentence he was facing.”

Although a huge setback as he always seems to go jail as his buzz is about to explode, his label Asylum/Warner Bros. will still be releasing his new album The State vs. Radric Davis on December 8th.

On a lighter note, if Gucci keeps his nose clean, he could be home in six months.

Click here to check out his new video “My Worst Enemy.”

Hell, at least he’s honest with himself.