Big K.R.I.T. ft. Juicy J & Waka Flocka Flame – “Temptation (Remix)” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

As promised, Big K.R.I.T. delivers a remix to “Temptation” featuring Juicy J and Waka Flocka Flame. The multi-talented Mississippi rapper delivered the track (the OG version is from his 4eva Na Day mixtape) with this note:

“Here is the remix to “Temptation”… it’s a bonus cut to give the people a lil something until the album release… shout 2 the OG Juicy J and the homie Waka for bringing some new energy to the record. Live From The Underground June 5th pimpin…” – K.R.I.T.

Big K.R.I.T. major label debut, Live From The Underground, is out June 5th. Listen to and download the “Temptation (Remix)” below.

Photo: YouTube