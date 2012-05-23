Curren$y Says A New Mixtape With Wiz Khalifa Is Done [VIDEO]

Curern$y and Wiz Khalifa are in fact collaborating again on another mixtape, but it will not be called How Fly 2. The twos highly touted first collaborative effort How Fly came out close to three years ago, but calling it a part 2 would be “corny” according to Spitta. “You’ll hear a collection of music from me and the homie when it’s necessary, but it’s done. We just chilling. I’m still listening to dude’s verses and Isht still. We just chilling. We’ll put it out in a minute.” Check out the Vlad interview after the jump.

