CLOSE
HomeNews

E-40 ft. Snoop Dogg, Kokane, Kurupt, & Daz Dillinger – “What You Smokin’?” [VIDEO]

Leave a comment

40 Water keeps it pushing with offers from his triple album, The Block Brochure: Welcome To The Soil. “What You Smokin,” features (the obvious) Snoop Dogg, Kurupt, Kokane and Daz Dillinger. Puff, puff and pass after the jump.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

D’Angelo Tells GQ Mag That J Dilla Inspired Him To Clean Up His Act [PHOTOS]

Drake Tour & Afterparty Pics With French Montana, Meek Mill, 2 Chainz & More [PHOTOS]

10 Rappers In The 40 & Over Club That Still Got The Glow

Bout to Blow: 7 Hip-Hop Labels Accused Of Being Fronts For Illegal Drug Operations

6 Rappers Who Lied About Retiring From The Game

Mercy: 10 Hip-Hop Artists Who Chose To Die Another Day

10 Dope Rap Acts Who Could Not Top Their Freshman Albums

The Awkward Moments Between Jay-Z And Freeway At The Made In America Press Conference [PHOTOS]

Daz Dillinger , e-40 , kokane , kurupt , the block brochure , welcome to the soil , what you smokin

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Wayne “Good Form,” K. Roosevelt “Feelings Don’t Change” & More | Daily Visuals 11.29.18
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close