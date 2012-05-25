Chris Brown – “Sweet Love” x “Mercy (Freestyle)” [VIDEO]

Chris Brown releases the video for “Sweet Love,” which will be featured on his new album Fortune. The “Mercy” freestyle however is just something for fun, as he usually does. Swerve after the click.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• The History Of The YMCMB vs. G.O.O.D. Music Cold War [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

• 15 Flicks Of Rihanna Kissing People [PHOTOS]

• Stop The Lies: 10 Examples Why There Is No Such Thing As A Post-Racial America

• J. Cole & Kendrick Lamar In The Studio Recording Music [PHOTOS]

• Wired 25: The 25 Best Songs Of 2012 So Far [LISTEN]

• Bangin Candy – Taylor Gang’s Lola Monroe [PHOTOS]

• Drake Tour & Afterparty Pics With French Montana, Meek Mill, 2 Chainz & More [PHOTOS]

• 10 Rappers In The 40 & Over Club That Still Got The Glow