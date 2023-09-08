Bong Bong: RZA Announces ’36 Chambers’ 30th Anniversary Shows In NYC

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The Wu-Tang Clan’s debut album is about to be brought to life in historic fashion. RZA has announced a series of 36 Chambers 30th anniversary shows.

As spotted on Hypebeast The Abbot will be treating Wu fans to some distinct celebrations at an iconic venue in New York City. Slated for November 7, November 8 and November 9 the “Tragedy” rapper will be hosting a concert that is slotted to take ticket holders “deeper into the iconic 36 Chambers featuring a live orchestration”. The three date series follows his 36 Chambers of Shaolin and A Ballet Through Mud live production previously done in Denver earlier this year. This set though featured a live orchestra and a ballet.

“With the group’s classic 1993 debut, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), RZA established their widely imitated core sound, consisting of stark, booming beats and chilling samples (heavily drawing from vintage soul records as well as Kung Fu movies), setting the backdrop for the crew’s gritty, violent narratives” a formal press release reads.

The presale for The RZA shows started today. You buy tickets here.

Photo: JOHNNY NUNEZ