Bong Bong: RZA Announces ’36 Chambers’ 30th Anniversary Shows In NYC

No word if the rest of the clan will join him.

Published on September 8, 2023

HULU "WU-TANG: AN AMERICAN SAGA" Red Carpet World Premiere

Source: JOHNNY NUNEZ / Johnny Nunez

The Wu-Tang Clan’s debut album is about to be brought to life in historic fashion. RZA has announced a series of 36 Chambers 30th anniversary shows.

As spotted on Hypebeast The Abbot will be treating Wu fans to some distinct celebrations at an iconic venue in New York City. Slated for November 7, November 8 and November 9 the “Tragedy” rapper will be hosting a concert that is slotted to take ticket holders “deeper into the iconic 36 Chambers featuring a live orchestration”. The three date series follows his 36 Chambers of Shaolin and A Ballet Through Mud live production previously done in Denver earlier this year. This set though featured a live orchestra and a ballet.

Related Stories

“With the group’s classic 1993 debut, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), RZA established their widely imitated core sound, consisting of stark, booming beats and chilling samples (heavily drawing from vintage soul records as well as Kung Fu movies), setting the backdrop for the crew’s gritty, violent narratives” a formal press release reads.

The presale for The RZA shows started today. You buy tickets here.

Photo: JOHNNY NUNEZ

Anniversary enter the 36 chambers rza wu-tang clan

