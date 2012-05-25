Saigon Pops Ish And Apologizes To Rick Ross But Not Big Sean

With Pusha T’s “Exodus” causing a stir this week, Saigon picks up where he left off. In a recent interview with SOHH, the Brooklyn MC voiced his opinion on not only the current state of Hip Hop and it’s fans, but specifically about how Rick Ross & Big Sean are two of the many individuals responsible for the “destruction of the community.”

Saigon recently had a sit-down interview with SOHH and had some choice words for what can only be assumed as calling Rick Ross out. “Why ya’ll supportin’ a n*gga that promotes the destruction of our community? Why are you doin’ that? Why would you let this n*gga thrive and we don’t know where our next jobs are coming from,” Sai continued. “He’s rapping about selling kilos of cocaine and selling drugs. This is what he’s about, this whole lifestyle saying he’s so rich and he eats shrimp every night, and ya’ll support this sh-t?”

Saigon wasn’t finished, he then lit into Big Sean in the interview saying “Ya’ll broke and poor and your family’s about to get kicked out. That’s our hit son! That’s his hit. Nobody knows the words to this song, all they know is “A$$, A$$, A$$, A$$, A$$, A$$, A$$” [background noises]. We don’t care about “A$$, A$$, A$$, A$$,” but this is the society we livin’ in right now. So it’s like alright.”

Not too long after the interview surfaced, Saigon clarified his stance via Twitter. He salutes Rick Ross and leaves Big Sean out of the apology.

“Haha never a dull moment with these Hip Hop sites. The Isht ni–as do for a headline. Ross is my N***a and I never singled him out abt the f-cked up state of Hip Hop… 99% of the artist make that Isht so it wouldnt make sense to single out Rick Ross….. @rickyrozay Peace my N***a, I have no idea where that bullshit on that website came from homie. U know its all love over here, alsways been.” “@rickyrozay I thought ni–as was done using me to look like the the Disgruntled Postal Worker of rap…. Salute ya grind all day. Regardless to what, Rozay is making some of the best music in Hip Hop and he came in with Hustling, would be stupid for me to speak on that. Om an outspoken person, ALways gonna speak my mind but @rickyrozay is my N***a. Would be stupid for me to take a shot a N***a I rocks with.. Im used to this Isht so it doesnt bother me anymore. i dont even pay attn to what other ni–as doing anymore.. I stay in my lane.. I just hate the negative energy. I dont care abt what the next man is doing. Im on the other side of the world right now doing what I do. Ross is one of the few ni–as who ever extended his hand to me before.” “Mad love for @rickyrozay so with that said. Its a dead issue. MRA. I remember one magazine had the whole south hating me at one point… SMH. Yall have to learn to separate a f-cking artist from a man.. Yall forgetting this Isht is just a JOB. First of all, if I did have a problem with the music It wouldnt be be the artist, it would be the MACHINE that spreads it… Get real. Artists dont control whats PROGRAMMED on RADIO.. That would be the CEO’s over at Clear Channel and Radio One. As I said the last time I seen @rickyrozay He said “if U need anything, just holla” I never did but he extended that to me. Thats Love. I would never Isht on a person who extended his hand to me to help me… Yall are some real STUPID muthaf-ckas… LOL. Its not a secret I dont agree in the direction Hip Hop has taken but I wouldnt single out one person.. Think ya’ll… Think.”

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• The History Of The YMCMB vs. G.O.O.D. Music Cold War [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

• 15 Flicks Of Rihanna Kissing People [PHOTOS]

• Stop The Lies: 10 Examples Why There Is No Such Thing As A Post-Racial America

• J. Cole & Kendrick Lamar In The Studio Recording Music [PHOTOS]

• Wired 25: The 25 Best Songs Of 2012 So Far [LISTEN]

• Bangin Candy – Taylor Gang’s Lola Monroe [PHOTOS]

• Drake Tour & Afterparty Pics With French Montana, Meek Mill, 2 Chainz & More [PHOTOS]

• 10 Rappers In The 40 & Over Club That Still Got The Glow