Busta Rhymes ft. Coi Leray “Luxury Life,” DaBaby “Da Fukumean” & More | Daily Visuals 9.8.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

For decades Busta Rhymes has shown and proven to be one of the greatest rappers to ever pick up the mic and even in 2023 the Hip-Hop legend is still spitting that fire with the same intensity as he was back in 1993.

Today Bussa Buss links up with ascending rap star Coi Leray for his visuals to “Luxury Life” in which the two live out some iconic scenes from Pulp Fiction and The Matrix which today’s Hip-Hop generation may or may not be familiar with. Us older heads will be entertained by this.

DaBaby meanwhile keeps on churning out new clips like it’s an automatic and for his latest joint to “Da Fuckumean,” DB takes the time during a photo shoot to drop some quick bars to show everyone he’s still got that work to make you heads bop.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from That Mexican OT, Slim Thug, and more.

BUSTA RHYMES FT. COI LERAY – “LUXURY LIFE”

DABABY – “DA FUKUMEAN”

THAT MEXICAN OT – “SKELZ”

SLIM THUG – “MIDLIFE CRISIS”

JOYNER LUCAS – “SEVENTEEN”

VEDO – “SPLIT”

REAL BOSTON RICHEY – “BUBBA MAN”

M HUNCHO – “WHERE YOU BEEN?”