Slaughterhouse On What They “Don’t Like” On Tim Westwood [VIDEO]

All 4 quarters of the slaughter (Joell, Joey, Crooked, Royce) stopped by Tim Westwood’s show for one of the UK DJ’s last shows after announcing being fired on his twitter. The interview may have been done prior to the shake up. The group talks about the importance of Slaughterhouse, Eminem, Things “they don’t like”, and more.





Photo: Youtube