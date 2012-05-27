Freddie Gibbs ft. Young Jeezy & T.I. – “Pull Up” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Freddie Gibbs and his CTE crew are using the Memorial Day holiday to drop new tunes. Gangsta Gibbs comes through with “Pull Up,” featuring Young Jeezy and T.I.

Look out for the Gary, Indiana rapper’s Baby Face Killa project sometime this year. Listen to and download “Pull Up” below.

Download: Freddie Gibbs ft. Young Jeezy & T.I. – Pull Up

—

Photo: CTE