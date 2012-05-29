CLOSE
Curren$y ft. Wiz Khalifa and Big K.R.I.T. – “Jet Life” [LISTEN]

The band is back together as the “Glass House” collaborators Wiz Khalifa, Big K.R.I.T. and Curren$y get down on “Jet Life.” This song will be featured on Spitta’s Warner Music debut, The Stoned Immaculate, where you can pre-order here. Hit the jump to get a listen. 

