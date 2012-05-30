Big Boi & Theophilus London ft. Tre Luce – “She Said Ok” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Coming off of the announcement of his new album, Vicious Lies and Dangerous Rumors, Big Boi links up with Theophilus London for the project’s first offering, “She Said Ok.”

Check out the funky Chris Carmouche’s produced track, with assistance from Tre Luce after the jump. Make sure to the peep the NSFW alternate single artwork on the next page, too.

Photo: Jonathan Mannion

