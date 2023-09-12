HHW Gaming: Shang Tsung Still Has His Signature Moves In Latest ‘Mortal Kombat 1’ Trailer

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It has begun. Mortal Kombat 1 is days away, and the latest launch trailer gives us more clues about the game’s new story, a look at sorcerer turned snake oil salesman, Shang Tsung’s moves, and more.

A new launch trailer has arrived ahead of Mortal Kombat 1’s September 19 release September 14 for those with early access. In it, we get more story beats about what’s going on in Fire God Lui Kang’s new world he made following the events of Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath.

A previous trailer revealed a younger Shang Tsung will return in Mortal Kombat 1. Still, he is no longer the formidable soul-stealing, shapeshifting sorcerer we have known him to be for many iterations of the iconic fighting game franchise, but a down-on-his-luck snake oil salesman.

His fortune changes when MK 11’s main villain, Kronika, shows up, offering him a chance to restore himself to his former glory. Well, somehow, he gets his ability to launch his signature fireballs, or flaming skulls, and shapeshift into other Kombatants.

The trailer also shows some gameplay footage of Reiko, who is described as General Shao’s second in command and is “the savage warrior with a fighting style that matches his fierce persona, as well as bone-krushing highlights of other launch roster fighters.”

Accessibility Features Are Coming To Mortal Kombat 1

Additionally, Warner Bros. / NetherRealm Studios announced additional accessibility options for the game, like audio descriptions, cues for on-screen action, and much more, which you can learn about here.

Welcome to the New Era. Will you fight for peace, or embrace the khaos? #MK1 pic.twitter.com/3RexJuvyoP — Mortal Kombat 1 (@MortalKombat) September 12, 2023

Mortal Kombat 1 punches and kicks onto PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC (Steam and Epic Games Store) on September 19, 2023.

Shang Tsung will be available as a playable character if you hit the pre-order button.

