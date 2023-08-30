Dave Bautista Channels His Inner Lui Kang In New Mortal Kombat 1 “It’s In Your Blood” Launch Spot

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Mortal Kombat 1 will serve as a reboot for the fighting game franchise, so it makes sense that the 1993 classic ad that loudly announced the game was coming to home consoles also gets a remix.

Tuesday, NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Games dropped the “It’s In Your Blood” trailer starring WWE Hall-of-Famer and Hollywood star and producer Dave Bautista.

The new launch spot directed by Tom Kuntz with cinematography by Academy Award nominee Matthew Libatique (A Star Is Born) pays homage to the iconic 1993 “Mortal Monday” commercial spot that became a cultural moment.

In the “It’s In Your Blood” spot, Bautista takes on the role of amassing people from all walks of life, awakening their inner power, and unleashing the fight within.

Bautista takes cues from Lui Kang in Mortal Kombat 1, who is now the Fire God and protector of Earth Realm. Following the events of Mortal Kombat, 11 has created a new timeline and must gather warriors to protect the new world he has built in his vision.

Dave Bautista Reflects On Classic Mortal Monday Commercial

“I vividly remember the original Mortal Monday commercial, especially the iconic scream,” said Bautista. “That’s what started my journey as a fan of Mortal Kombat, which continues to this day 30 years later. I’m very thrilled and honored to be a part of the game’s legacy.”

“The original Mortal Monday commercial earmarked the beginning of our journey into making games for home gaming systems,” said Ed Boon, Chief Creative Officer, NetherRealm Studios and Co-Creator of Mortal Kombat. “It’s amazing to pay homage to such a memorable moment in Mortal Kombat history as we get ready to launch our newest game, Mortal Kombat 1.”

Mortal Kombat 1 launches on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC (Steam & Epic Games Store) on Sept. 19.

You can peep the “It’s In Our Blood Trailer” below.

Photo: Warner Bros. Games/ NetherRealm Studios / Mortal Kombat 1