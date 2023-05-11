HHW Gaming: ‘Mortal Kombat 1’ Will Be A Reboot, Launch Date Will Soon Be Announced: Report

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

If the rumblings are true, the Mortal Kombat storyline is getting another reboot.

It looks like Mortal Kombat 11’s storyline dealing with time manipulation was all a part of the grand plan leading up to the next installment in the iconic fighting game franchise, Mortal Kombat 1.

Spotted on Windows Central, the game will serve as a complete reboot of the timeline, according to reliable sources. The news comes after Mortal Kombat’s creator, Ed Boon, shared a teaser for the game that shows a clock that stops at 11, signifying Mortal Kombat 11 and then skipping the number 12 and stopping at 1.

After the release of the teaser, the source, who goes by @billbil_kun on Twitter, said in a tweet that name of the game will be Mortal Kombat 1, confirming the game will be coming to PC, PS5, XBOX Series S|X, and the Nintendo Switch.

He also had prices for the standard, premium, and Kollector’s game editions.

Per Windows Central:

We at Windows Central have confirmed through our sources that the information provided by billbil-kun is indeed legitimate. The post says that the next Mortal Kombat from NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Games will be called “Mortal Kombat 1.” It is scheduled to be released for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Our sourcing suggests the game will be revealed in full in the next couple of weeks.

Mortal Kombat 1 Is Targeting A September 2023 Release Date

Regarding when to expect the game, sources tell Windows Central the game will arrive sometime in September 2023. It will also feature various characters from Warner Brother properties like Peacemaker from James Gunn’s hit HBO Max DCU series and even Homelander from The Boys comic book series that currently has a hit show on Amazon’s Prime Video.

That’s not a stretch for the game. Characters like RoboCop, Terminator, Rambo, Freddy Kreuger, Jason Voorhees, the Xenomorph from Alien, Spawn, Leatherface, and the Joker in previous Mortal Kombat games.

Take all of this with a grain of salt. Still, with a rumored PlayStation Showcase, Summer Game Fest, and an Xbox Showcase on the way, multiple opportunities exist for that Mortal Kombat 1 reveal to happen before September.

Photo: NetherRealm Studios / Mortal Kombat 1