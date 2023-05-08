HHW Gaming: PlayStation Showcase Reportedly Coming This Month, Konami Rumored To Drop Metal Gear Solid & More

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Rumor has there is a PlayStation Showcase on the horizon.

There have been rumblings about a PlayStation Showcase happening, and according to one very reliable insider, it could be right around the corner.

Giant Bomb’s Jeff Grubb shared a schedule on Twitter on Monday detailing what gamers could look forward to in the form of gaming events filling in the void left behind by E3 after it announced it was not happening this year.

On the list were several events we already knew were going down in Los Angeles, but to the surprise and excitement of many, PlayStation Showcase sat at the top of that list, and it’s expected to happen the week of May 25th, according to Grubb.

In a follow-up tweet, he added that it could happen before the 25h, but “that’s probably the latest that week it could happen.”

Grubb is not one to put out baseless information on his Twitter account, and because he is sharing a date means that he’s pretty confident the showcase is happening.

What Games Will Be Shown During The PlayStation Showcase?

Now, the main question is, what the hell will PlayStation show at this showcase? Unlike its smaller scale State of Play presentations that are usually just a collection of trailers and sometimes deep dives in the case of Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, PlayStation Showcases are usually big events where Sony pulls out the bangers.

Many believe we could get our first look at gameplay from Insomniacs’ Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which is still coming sometime this year, and more gameplay footage from Final Fantasy XVI or Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

Will PlayStation Drop A Konami Bomb?

But, rumors are floating around that Konami will boast a huge presence during the PlayStation Showcase showing off the Silent Hill 2 Remake, which we already know is a PlayStation exclusive, but new to the conversation is a Castlevania game and a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, which might be exclusives on the PS5 for a period of time.

This all according to podcast host Nick Baker, so take this news with a grain of salt, but if true, this could be huge for PlayStation, and another sour note for Xbox owners.

Windows Central editor Jez Corden also said he “heard similar” news about Metal Gear Solid exclusivity to PlayStation. In a follow-up tweet, he wrote, “Just heard Sony landed a deal with Konami for Silent Hill, Metal Gear, and maybe even a new Castlevania.”

Again, we shall wait and see, but you know the video game Twitter is chatting about it. You can see all the reactions in the gallery below.

—

Photo: NurPhoto / Getty