HHW Gaming: E3 2023 Has Been Canceled, Gamers Say RIP To The Iconic Gaming Convention

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Welp, E3 2023 has been put on ice…again.

IGN broke the news that two sources confirmed with the website that the ESA (Entertainment Software Association) is canceling this year’s Electronic Entertainment Expo.

The sad news comes after multiple video game companies like Ubisoft, Sega, and Tencent pulled out of the event, giving the gaming industry and gamers the vibe that E3 2023 was not happening.

Per IGN:

Two sources have confirmed to IGN that the organization announced the cancellation via an email sent out to its members today. The email said that while E3 “remains a beloved event and brand,” that the 2023 version “simply did not garner the sustained interest necessary to execute it in a way that would showcase the size, strength, and impact of our industry.”

The ESA concludes the email by reiterating its commitment to advocacy work. It does not mention undertaking the show again in future years.

The ESA did confirm IGN’s reporting with a statement from Kyle Marsden-Kish, Global VP of Gaming, ReedPop:

This was a difficult decision because of all the effort we and our partners put toward making this event happen, but we had to do what’s right for the industry and what’s right for E3. We appreciate and understand that interested companies wouldn’t have playable demos ready and that resourcing challenges made being at E3 this summer an obstacle they couldn’t overcome. For those who did commit to E3 2023, we’re sorry we can’t put on the showcase you deserve and that you’ve come to expect from ReedPop’s event experiences.

The statement also claims that ReedPop and the ESA will continue to work on “future E3 events.” We shall see about that.

Twitter Says RIP To E3

Reactions to the news immediately began to hit Twitter timelines, with some users congratulating Summer Game Fest’s creator Geoff Keighley for officially owning the summer.

Keighley didn’t waste any time plugging his event after the news broke about E3 2023.

RIP E3 became a trending topic immediately, with gamers and members of video game media sharing fond memories of past E3 conventions.

You can see those tweets in the gallery below.

—

Photo: ESA / E3 2023