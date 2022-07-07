HHW Gaming: E3 Is Not Dead, Will Make Its Return Summer 2023

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The video game community stuck a fork into the iconic video game conference E3 after the ESA put on ice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Guess what? E3 will make its return in 2023.

E3 Is Not Dead

Thursday (Jul.7), New York Comic-Con, PAX, and Star Wars Celebration organizers ReedPop in partnership with the ESA, have announced the return of E3.

When it returns, it will “welcome back publishers, developers, journalists, content creators, manufacturers, buyers, and licensors,” a press release announcing the news states.

The convention will go down the second week of July in Los Angeles and will be an in-person event featuring consumer components and “highlight digital showcases.”

Not to let Geoff Keighley and his Summer Game Fest event have all of the fun, E3 also promises to have “titanic AAA reveals, earth-shaking world premieres, and exclusive access to the future of video games.”

“It is a tremendous honor and privilege for ReedPop to take on the responsibility of bringing E3 back in 2023,” said Lance Fensterman, President of ReedPop.

“With the support and endorsement of the ESA, we’re going to build a world-class event to serve the global gaming industry in new and broader ways than we already do at ReedPop through our portfolio of world-leading events and websites.”

Your Complaints & Feedback Were Taken Into Consideration By ReedPop & The ESA

When the video game convention makes its triumphant return in 2023, it promises to be a much better version of itself.

“For years, we’ve listened, heard, and studied the global gaming community’s feedback. E3 2023 will be recognizably epic—a return to form that honors what’s always worked—while reshaping what didn’t and setting a new benchmark for video game expos in 2023 and beyond,” Kyle Marsden-Kish, ReedPop Global VP of Gaming, said in a press release.

Marsden-Kish will also be heading up a newly formed E3 team to ensure that will be the case.

“We are thrilled to bring back E3 as an in-person event with ReedPop, a global leader in producing pop culture events.” continued Stanley Pierre-Louis, President and CEO of the ESA.

“The past three years have confirmed that E3 convenes our industry like no other event. ReedPop brings world-class talent and a keen understanding of the video game industry, which will serve to enhance the E3 experience for years to come.”

A “streamlined and more secure” registration process for E3 2023 will begin in late 2022. Exhibitors confirmed to be at E3, hotel and travel guides event schedules, and more will be available on the convention’s official website.

We are happy to hear the convention is coming back. Let’s hope COVID won’t say aht aht aht in 2023 and be a roadblock in its return.

Photo: ESA / E3 2023