Geek Out: The Best Cosplay Drip From New York Comic Con 2021 [Photos]

If there is any clear sign indicating that we are slowly returning to normal, New York Comic Con coming back is definitely one of them.

Fully vaccinated blerds, geeks, and casual comic book/ pop culture enthusiasts converged on the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York City to celebrate the return of New York Comic Con. After a year hiatus, the iconic comic book convention that celebrates all things nerdy’s resurrection was a welcomed sight to the convention center that was once turned into a triage center for COVID-19 patients.

The energy in the building was still the same, but with a slight twist due to COVID-19 precautions to keep the annual event as rona-free as possible. Cosplayers who are pretty used to donning masks of their favorite superheroes and villains fittingly had to wear face coverings on top of well-thought-out cosplay designs and did it with ZERO complaints, some adding nice touches to their face masks so they complimented their costumes.

Hip-Hop Wired was on hand to capture the exceptional cosplay on hand. There were plenty of variants of Loki roaming about. We saw our favorite Mandalorian or Mandalorians, Baby Yoda, Selene from the Underworld franchise, Spider-Man, and so much more.

It was a weekend of safe, wholesome, and nerdy fun.

You can geek out by stepping into the gallery below.

Photos: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83