HHW Gaming: Welp, ‘Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League’ Gets Its Wig Pushed Back Till 2024

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Welp, you’ll now have to wait even longer to “kill the Justice League.”

In a decision that surprises no one, Rocksteady Games has ultimately decided to delay their upcoming game, Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League.

The game, which was supposed to arrive on May 26, 2023, is now slated to drop on February 2, 2024, a long time from its original release date.

The sad news came from the London-based video game studio via Twitter. In a tweet, Rocksteady Studios wrote:

We have made the tough but necessary decision to take the time needed to work on getting the game to be the best quality experience for players. Thank you to our amazing community for the continued support, patience, and understanding. There is much more to share in the months ahead, and we look forward to seeing you in Metropolis next year.

The news of another delay comes after a previous decision to push the game back following the poor reception it received following a PlayStation State of Play presentation in February that displayed less-than-stellar gameplay.

Bloomberg’s Jason Schrier broke the news of the previous delay writing in his article:

Warner Bros. has again delayed a video game based on the Suicide Squad comic book franchise, pushing it from a May release date to later this year, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

A representative for Warner didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The person with knowledge of the delay asked not to be named discussing information that isn’t public.

Twitter Knew A Delay Was Coming

The news of this delay is not a surprise to gamers who felt from the jump the game needed more time in the oven after what they saw during the State of Play presentation.

Reactions to the news of the current delay are mostly people telling Rocksteady Games to take as much time as they need to get the game right to deliver a Suicide Squad game that will slap.

Another tweet had some suggestions for Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League’s developers to ensure the game won’t be meh when it finally does come to home consoles.

We have no idea what Rocksteady will do with the game now, but this is the same studio that gave us those fantastic Batman video games. So, if any video game developer deserves grace, it’s Rocksteady Studios.

You can see more reactions to the sad news in the gallery below.

—

Photo: WB Games / Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League