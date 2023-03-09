HHW Gaming: Following Shaky Presentation, Warner Bros Delays ‘Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League AGAIN

Meet Bernard Smalls, better known as Beanz. He is the Men's Lifestyle & Pop Culture writer for Cassius Life plus handles tech and video games for Hip-Hop Wired. Beanz has been with the company since 2019 and has been working as a writer for eight years. His favorite hobbies include video games, of course, and watching a lot of movies, mainly sci-fi. He also moonlights as a photographer in his spare time.

You’ll have to wait a bit longer to kill the Justice League.

Bloomberg’s Jason Schrier reports Warner Bros. has decided to push Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League’s wig back again. The decision to delay the game to a later date comes after fans had plenty of things to say, mainly negative, after watching a developer deep dive giving us a look at the upcoming game.

Per Bloomberg:

Warner Bros. has again delayed a video game based on the Suicide Squad comic book franchise, pushing it from a May release date to later this year, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

A representative for Warner didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The person with knowledge of the delay asked not to be named discussing information that isn’t public.

Well, that sucks.

The Jig Was Apparent

London-based developer Rocksteady Studios didn’t do the game any justice when it showed off what players could expect from the game during Sony’s February State of Play presentation.

Ahead of the presentation, news leaked that the game would be a live service title that requires an online connection. The 15-minute only made things worse that confirmed other features like an RPG-like gear system and weird gameplay-like features like all the characters relying on firearms and the constant shooting at giant purple orbs to defeat enemies.

Gamers believe the jig is up with Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League and feel it will be very meh, just like Gotham Knights and Marvel’s Avengers. The latter was recently shut down and will no longer receive more content or updates.

We have no idea what more developers can do to address all of the issues fans complained about due to the game being so far in its development cycle, and we are curious to see what this game will look and play like when it finally arrives.

