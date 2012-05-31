Kendrick Lamar & Dr. Dre – “The Recipe” Video Shoot [PHOTOS]

Kendrick Lamar is keeping it all the way West Coast on the shoot for his Dr. Dre-assisted single, “The Recipe.” The rapper’s Black Hippy group-member School Boy Q released a few of the flicks from the set and from the looks of it, those sunny Cali skies—plus a bevy of beauties— played a lead role in the shoot.

Lamar’s Good Kid In A Mad City is due out this year.

Photo: Killer Hip Hop

