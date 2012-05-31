CLOSE
Meek Mill ft. Gucci Mane – “Audemars” [LISTEN]

Meek Mill really likes Audemars watches. In case you didn’t notice him mention it in every song, here is a record he did a while back paying homage to the watch brand with a new verse from Gucci Mane. Floss after the jump. 

Audemars

