Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Are Moving In Together

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are taking their relationship to the next level. Both West and Kardashian have put their California mansions up for sale, to move in together, reports TMZ.

Ye and his reality-star girlfriend both secretly put their homes on the market as “pocket listings,” and a source close to the couple confirmed to the site that cohabitation is the next step. As for their new digs, the couple are said to be looking for a “private” residence in a gated community.

West and Kardashian came out as a couple earlier this year, after the Chicago MC professed his love for the Armenian bombshell on his “Way Too Cold” track. Since going public “Kimye” can’t seem to get enough of the public spotlight, jet-setting across the globe—usually hand in hand.

Kardashian is infamous for moving too fast with men, and West hasn’t been in a serious relationship since Amber Rose, but it looks like they’re trying to make their love go the distance.

Photo: US Weekly