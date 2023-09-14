Fabolous “Dubai,” Rod Wave “Boyz Don’t Cry” & More | Daily Visuals 9.13.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

For decades Fabolous has been showing and proving just how sharp his pen is with the metaphors and similes and while many of today’s Hip-Hoppers sleep on this man’s illustrious career, he’s still out here proving to be one of the best rappers in 2023.

Dropping off some visuals to “Dubai,” the Brooklyn representative heads overseas to, well, Dubai where he lives his best fabulous life while enjoying the club scene and nightlife that’s reserved for the likes of a king. Rappers really love heading out to Dubai.

Rod Wave meanwhile continues to sing his heart out for the broken hearted men of the world and in his clip to “Boyz Don’t Cry,” the man goes acoustic with it and spills his heart into the mic in a penthouse suit with the city as the backdrop behind him. That man talented.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Young Nudy featuring Latto, Kap G, and more.

FABOLOUS – “DUBAI”

ROD WAVE – “BOYZ DON’T CRY”

YOUNG NUDY FT. LATTO – “PEACHES & EGGPLANTS”

KAP G – “SCRAPE THE PLATE”

FAT TREL – “FREE CAR”

DEEBABY & MG LIL BUBBA – “GOING BIG

REAL BOSTON RICHEY – “BRAGGIN’ RIGHTS”

STUNNA GIRL FT. MOZZY – “WAKE DIS SH*T UP”