Drizzy Drake lends a hook to newcomer Celeb Forever for “The Notice.” This is off of his new mixtape Make Believers, which you can get right here. Listen and download after the jump.

Celeb Forever ft. Drake – “The Notice” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

