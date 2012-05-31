Rick Ross, Diddy and Cassie – “Touch’N You” [VIDEO]

Rick Ross, Diddy and Cassie took Cannes last week and in the midst of a party, wouldn’t you know it, a music video broke out. No shots to Usher, but i’d much rather look at Cassie’s beautiful self re-enact those lyrics. Check the unofficial video for Ross and Usher’s “Touch’n You” below. MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

