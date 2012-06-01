Gucci Mane Loses $270K Lawsuit, Ordered To Pay For Borrowed Jewelry

Gucci Mane is going to have to cough up over $270,000. The Atlanta rapper lost a lawsuit filed by a New York jewelry company for stealing merchandise, reports TMZ.

The lawsuit, filed last year by Rafaello & Co., accuses Gucci of borrowing a $130,000 diamond pinky ring, plus a necklace and a bracelet worth a combined total of $110,000. The “Okay With Me,” rapper had 15 days to return the items or pay the hefty bill. Rather than cover his tab, the 32-year-old offered up a measly $40,000, resulting in the $274,523.34 suit.

Since he never responded to the motion, the judge placed a lien on his property. Despite the seriousness of the matter, Gucci—who just released the mixtape I’m Up—has yet to respond to the ruling.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• The Simp Files: Rappers Who Famously Feuded Over Chicks

• Beyoncé Posts Pics Of Atlantic City Concert [PHOTOS]

• Andre 3000 On The Set Of Jimi Hendrix Biopic [PHOTOS]

• Jamie Foxx Plays Freed Slave In Quentin Tarantino Directed Django Unchained [PHOTOS]

• The History Of The YMCMB vs. G.O.O.D. Music Cold War [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

• 15 Flicks Of Rihanna Kissing People [PHOTOS]

• Stop The Lies: 10 Examples Why There Is No Such Thing As A Post-Racial America

• Wired 25: The 25 Best Songs Of 2012 So Far [LISTEN]

• 10 Rappers In The 40 & Over Club That Still Got The Glow

—

Photo: CHI Movement