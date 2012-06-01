Lil’ Kim Ponders Tour With Missy Elliott And Eve [VIDEO]

Missy Elliott and Eve shared the stage with Lil’ Kim during the New York stop on her Return of the Queen tour, and it looks like the ladies might be ready for another round of performances. The Queen Bee stopped by Chicago’s Power 92 radio station where she pondered going on tour with Missy and Eve. “We got something really special planned and it’s with me, Missy, and Eve,” she said.

Kim also revealed that she is working on a book about her stint and prison, and announced that her next single “Look Like Money,” will drop next week and is produced by Rockwilder.

Photo: Tumblr