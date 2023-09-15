Rod Wave “Checkmate,” Soulja Boy “150 Bricks” & More | Daily Visuals 9.14.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

With his next album, Nostalgia seemingly ready to release tomorrow (September 15), Rod Wave has been dropping off new work to build some anticipation for his forthcoming project and today drops a new video to keep that momentum building.

Coming through with some new visuals to “Checkmate,” Rod Wave takes viewers with him on a trip to New York City where he and his close friends take in the big city atmosphere as they stroll through Times Square before Rod takes the stage and performs for a sold-out crowd of adoring fans waiting to hear him sing those soul moving melodies.

Soulja Boy meanwhile seems content living his own best life as in his clip to “150 Bricks,” Draco pushes a bright yellow toy through the dark of night to make sure everyone can see him and the voluptuous company he keeps. That woman’s lower body probably weighs more than Draco’s entire physical. Just sayin.’

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from J.I., Money Man, and more.

ROD WAVE – “CHECKMATE”

SOULJA BOY – “150 BRICKS”

J.I. – “ON ME”

MONEY MAN – “LIFE HACK”

BITCOIN BAGZ FT. SEEC BABY – “TOWN”

KEY GLOCK – “PENNY”

RAY2TIMES – “WE BALL”

LOE SHIMMY – “AIN’T ENOUGH”

FEVA BC – “FRIEND ZONE”