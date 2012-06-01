Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s Mugshot

Floyd Mayweather checked into the bing in Las Vegas this a.m. for a three-month long bid and TMZ comes through with his mugshot. The Money Team ringleader is scheduled remain locked up for 90 days for laying hands on his baby mama back in 2010.

No need to worry about the champ having to scrap like a Penitentiary flick in jail, he’s going to be in protective custody the entire time. At least his toe game will be proper. [||] Peep Mayweather’s mugshot below, and his cramped living quarters on the next page.

Photo: TMZ

